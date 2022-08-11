Clarion Golf Team Claims Class 2A Championship at Happy Valley Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Clarion golf team certainly started the season in style.

(Above, from left: Devon Lauer, Lucas Mitrosky, Kameron Kerle and McKayla Kerle)

Behind a 73 from sophomore Kameron Kerle and a 75 from senior McKayla Kerle, the Bobcats won the Happy Valley Invitational at the Penn State Blue Course Thursday afternoon, shooting an 18-over-par 306 as a team to claim the Class 2A title by 20 strokes over Ligonier Valley.

Clarion’s score was the lowest of any of the 35 teams, split between 2A and 3A, at the invitational.

Radnor won the 3A championship with a 307.

Each of Clarion’s four golfers shot below 80.

Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky each fired a 79 for the Bobcats.

It was the first time any of them had played the Penn State Blue Course, which will be the site of the PIAA championships this fall.

The course is a challenging one and also the home of the Penn State University golf team. It’s littered with sand traps, making strategy a big part of a golfer’s game.

All four Clarion golfers navigated it with skill.

Individually, Kameron Kerle was third overall in Class 2A, six strokes off the pace set by champion Tim Peters of St. Joes. Peters shot a 5-under 67.

McKayla Kerle was also third in the Class 2A girls individual standings. Anna Swan of North East in Erie claimed the girls title, also shooting a 5-under 67.

Both Peters and Swan had the lowest scores of the day, regardless of class.

