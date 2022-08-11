 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Janney Strategy Analyst to Speak at Clarion Rotary on Monday

Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PItxn6dI8YiH (1)CLARION, Pa. – Mike Halloran, CFA, will be speaking to the Clarion Rotary Club at the Clarion YMCA on Monday, August 15.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m.

Michael Halloran serves as a Strategy Analyst in Janney’s Investment Strategy Group. Bringing over 20 years of financial service experience to Janney’s established team of professionals, Mr. Halloran analyzes all asset classes with particular emphasis on equity research.

Prior to Janney, Mr. Halloran was Vice President of Market Strategy for BPU Investment Management Group, and was responsible for the firm’s market outlook and implemented numerous investment strategies.

His previous experience includes equity research for large cap core and growth mutual funds and working in PNC’s investment banking organization supporting M&A, high yield, private placement, loan syndication and derivative security transactions.

He is also an adjunct finance professor and former aerospace research engineer.

Mr. Halloran received his M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.