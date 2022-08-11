Janney Strategy Analyst to Speak at Clarion Rotary on Monday

CLARION, Pa. – Mike Halloran, CFA, will be speaking to the Clarion Rotary Club at the Clarion YMCA on Monday, August 15.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m.

Michael Halloran serves as a Strategy Analyst in Janney’s Investment Strategy Group. Bringing over 20 years of financial service experience to Janney’s established team of professionals, Mr. Halloran analyzes all asset classes with particular emphasis on equity research.

Prior to Janney, Mr. Halloran was Vice President of Market Strategy for BPU Investment Management Group, and was responsible for the firm’s market outlook and implemented numerous investment strategies.

His previous experience includes equity research for large cap core and growth mutual funds and working in PNC’s investment banking organization supporting M&A, high yield, private placement, loan syndication and derivative security transactions.

He is also an adjunct finance professor and former aerospace research engineer.

Mr. Halloran received his M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

