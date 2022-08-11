Luna Elizabeth Hetrick was born on July 28, 2022 and came into this world perfect in every way to her parents Cheyenne and Ryan Hetrick. She was curious about everything the world around her had to offer, and full of spunk already.

On Saturday July 30th she fell tragically ill and was life flighted to Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pa. Lulu bug fought courageously for 8 days and nights, with the help of the most amazing and loving NICU nurses and physicians. Despite all efforts, Luna became our most beautiful trauma on Saturday August 6th, in the loving arms of her mother and father. She was carried the final steps of her earthly journey by her special flight nurse Nicki and her grandmother Missi.

Miss Luna leaves behind a legacy of love, determination and spirt. She will be deeply missed by her parents Cheyenne and Ryan Hetrick, her big sisters Kaylynn Hetrick, Jemma Spafford and her big brother Jensen Hetrick. She will always be loved and cherished by her maternal grandparents Missi and Tom Bish, Scott Bell, Sam Martz and loving partner Rida Strope. Her paternal grandmother Barbara Johnston and great-grandparents John and Eleanor Tom, Sam and Diana Martz and Wendy and Barry Bell. Also her Aunt “Mimi” Storm Martz-Scott and husband Ian, Aunt Haley Bell, and Aunt Amanda Bish and loving partner Dylan Walker as well as numerous extended aunts, uncles and cousins.

Luna was guided into the heavens and galaxies by her grandparents Larry Hetrick, Jim Johnston, and Kitty Wilson; and her great-grandparents Mary Elizabeth Hetrick and Betty Arlene Kulp, and cousins Colby O’day and Breana (O’day) Straw.

The family will be hosting a memorial at a later date to be announced privately to friends and family. We ask if any condolences are to be sent, send them to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA, specifically the NICU, in tribute to Miss Luna.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, PA.

