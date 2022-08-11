Police: 14-Year-Old Kidnapped in Erie County

ERIE CO., Pa. – State police have released information regarding a kidnapping that recently occurred in Amity Township, Erie County.

Corry-based State Police say this incident happened as a 14-year-old female victim was reported missing from her residence in Amity Township, Erie County, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Through the investigation, it was determined the accused–47-year-old Thomas E. Grossman III–had begun a relationship with the victim through social media. The relationship progressed as Grossman began to exchange sexually explicit photographs with the victim.

It was determined that on August 9 Grossman and the victim had communicated via telephone multiple times within a 24-hour period. The investigation revealed Grossman traveled to Amity Township in a vehicle and subsequently picked up the victim near her residence.

On Wednesday, August 10, Grossman began to travel south from the Erie area with the victim.

Grossman’s vehicle was subsequently located at a Walgreen’s store parking lot in Summersville, West Virginia, by the Summersville Police Department. Grossman was taken into custody, and the victim was safely returned to her family.

Grossman was lodged in Central Regional Jail, in Flatwoods, West Virginia, on charges of Abduction and Child Concealment. His bond was set at $500,000.00.

The Erie County District Attorney was contacted and authorized the following charges:

– Kidnap to Facilitate a Felony, Felony 1

– Interference With Custody of Children, Felony 2

– Concealment of Whereabouts of Child, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The above charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Denise Marie Buell’s office on Thursday, August 11.

A felony arrest warrant was obtained.

Extradition of Grossman from West Virginia is pending.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting with this investigation.

Additional assisting agencies: West Virginia State Police, Summersville, West Virginia Police Department, multiple Pennsylvania State Police Bureaus and Stations, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, and Erie County Children and Youth Services.

Information relating to this investigation may be directed to Trooper Eric Conroe, lead investigator, PSP Corry Station at 814-663-2043.

