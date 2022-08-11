Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

 

Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say as a 2021 Toyota RAV4 driven by 28-year-old Caitlin N. Reagle, of Franklin, was traveling east on Route 322, it was slowing down to allow for a vehicle in front of it to turn into a driveway.

According to police, 37-year-old Tyler C. Painter, of Rimersburg, was behind the Toyota in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. The accident happened as Painter looked down to turn on the air conditioning and didn’t realize Reagle’s Toyota was almost at a complete stop and rear-ended it.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Rustler Sales & Service towed both vehicles from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.


