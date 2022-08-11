Say What?!: Maryland Woman Breaks Powerlifting World Record at Virginia Competition

MANASSAS, Virginia – A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift.

Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting Federation American Pro in Manassas when she broke the record for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press in competition (female).

