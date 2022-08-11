 

SPONSORED: Swift Safariland Offers Event Space, Axe Throwing, and More

Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Aug 08 22-18-51FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo and Arms’ Swift Safariland offers a full, fun experience for customers looking to try something new.

Founded in 2016, Long Shot exhibits owner Vincent Dougherty’s adventurous life. One of the main features of the Long Shot Ammo and Arms is the safari events room which features Dougherty’s collection of exotic animals.

“Where can you go and sit for five minutes at your job and stare at different animals from across the world and have a relaxing five minutes?” asked Keen. “Imagine that as a customer. You know how many people walk back here and just sit down?”

Host your own event in the safari room, or attend one of the several scheduled events.

Along with the safari room, Swift Safariland has an up-to-date axe-throwing range. This is a popular space for couples and groups looking to have fun on the weekends or on special holidays.

Swift Safariland also offers a pistol range and a virtual range.

Fore more information, visit their Facebook page or call 814-365-7028.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
