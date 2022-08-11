SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Open House Set for Today; Free Trial Classes Offered
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Open House set for today, Thursday, August 11. Free trial classes are being offered during the event!
OPEN HOUSE AT DANCER’S STUDIO PERFORMING ARTS
When: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Free classes will be offered to new students and returning students during the Open House event.
Have your child bring a friend and let them try a class together.
Not in Acro but think you want to try? Now is a great time!
ACRO TRIAL CLASS – AGES 3-7
Time: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
AERIAL HOOP TRIAL CLASS – AGES 6-9
Time: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Note: Acro class is required to take hoops during the semester.
ABOUT DANCER’S STUDIO
Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center is more than just a dance and performing arts center. They are a second home for 200+ students. Inside the front door is where lifelong friendships begin, where students look to other students for not only friendship and help with classes but advice, hugs, and encouragement.
The staff is not just your child’s teacher but also a mentor and there to provide a safe, healthy and happy environment. We welcome all students and strive to provide every student with the best experience possible.
DANCER’S STUDIO CHRISTIAN PRESCHOOL
Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool will also be holding an Open House on Thursday, August 11, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information: Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool Open House Set for Thursday
