 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Open House Set for Today; Free Trial Classes Offered

Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dancer's Studio AcroCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Open House set for today, Thursday, August 11. Free trial classes are being offered during the event!

OPEN HOUSE AT DANCER’S STUDIO PERFORMING ARTS

When: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214



Dancer's Studio(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Free classes will be offered to new students and returning students during the Open House event.

Have your child bring a friend and let them try a class together.

Not in Acro but think you want to try? Now is a great time!

ACRO TRIAL CLASS – AGES 3-7

Time: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

IMG_1532 (1)

AERIAL HOOP TRIAL CLASS – AGES 6-9

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Note: Acro class is required to take hoops during the semester.

IMG_1536

ABOUT DANCER’S STUDIO

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center is more than just a dance and performing arts center. They are a second home for 200+ students. Inside the front door is where lifelong friendships begin, where students look to other students for not only friendship and help with classes but advice, hugs, and encouragement.

The staff is not just your child’s teacher but also a mentor and there to provide a safe, healthy and happy environment. We welcome all students and strive to provide every student with the best experience possible.

DANCER’S STUDIO CHRISTIAN PRESCHOOL

Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool will also be holding an Open House on Thursday, August 11, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information: Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool Open House Set for Thursday


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.