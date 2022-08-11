State Police Calls: Three Arrested Following Harassment Incident in Redbank Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Three Arrested Following Harassment Incident in Redbank Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment involving three individuals on Park Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The arrestees/victims are listed as 26-year-old Brittany Parker, of New Bethlehem, 28-year-old Cindy Cook, of Lilly, and 22-year-old Alisha Pickels, of Lilly.

No further details were released.

Police Investigate Natural Death

Members of Clarion-based State Police were contacted to conduct a non-traffic death investigation when a 67-year-old Clarion woman was found deceased by her neighbor at a residence located on Les Lane, in Highland Township, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between 9:00 p.m. on July 23 and 9:00 p.m. on July 24.

Police say through the investigation, it was determined the woman died of natural causes.

The investigation is closed.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.