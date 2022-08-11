Tractor-Trailer Slams into Embankment Off I-80 in Beaver Township; Operator Injured

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man was injured after his tractor-trailer left the roadway and struck an embankment off Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, near mile marker 55.6, on Interstate 80, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by 49-year-old Bereket H. Hailemichael, of Calgary, Alberta, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, traveled off the roadway, and subsequently struck a guide rail end. The tractor-trailer continued off the roadway, proceeding into an embankment, and then into the tree line.

Knox Area Ambulance transported Hailemichael to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bauer Truck Repair.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.