Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Michael P. Stewart, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2019 KTM 390 Duke ABS motorcycle traveling east on Route 58 when he suddenly hit his brakes, causing the tire to skid and the bike to fall onto its right side. After falling onto its side, the bike traveled approximately 111 feet from the initial tire mark where the bike came to a final rest on the fog line of Route 58.

Stewart was transported by Emlenton Ambulance Service and then flown to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity, according to police.

He was using a helmet.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

According to police, Stewart was cited with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.