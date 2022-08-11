 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

C6BB622B-AB6F-4A58-BEC1-D97249347D24RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. 

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Michael P. Stewart, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2019 KTM 390 Duke ABS motorcycle traveling east on Route 58 when he suddenly hit his brakes, causing the tire to skid and the bike to fall onto its right side. After falling onto its side, the bike traveled approximately 111 feet from the initial tire mark where the bike came to a final rest on the fog line of Route 58.

Stewart was transported by Emlenton Ambulance Service and then flown to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity, according to police.

He was using a helmet.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

According to police, Stewart was cited with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.