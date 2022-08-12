The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Sunday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

