Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Bread

Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Bake this sunshiny-sweet lemon bread today!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk

Glaze:
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Pour into a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients; immediately drizzle over bread. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


