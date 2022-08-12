Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Bread

Bake this sunshiny-sweet lemon bread today!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1 tablespoon grated lemon zest2 tablespoons lemon juice1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/8 teaspoon salt1/2 cup 2% milk

Glaze:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Pour into a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients; immediately drizzle over bread. Serve warm.

