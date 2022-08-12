DONNA LOU RADAKER, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.

Born in Rose Township, Jefferson Co., PA on August 22, 1939, she was daughter of the late Arthur L. and Annabelle Ray Johns.

She lived most of her life in the Callensburg and Licking Twp. area.

A graduate of Keystone High School, she was a graduate Registered Nurse from the former Butler Hospital School of Nursing.

Later, she earned her BS in Nursing from Clarion State College, and then worked as School Nurse in the Keystone School District from the mid-1960s’ to retirement in 1995.

Donna was a member of the Callensburg United Methodist Church.

She not only was a dedicated nurse, but was was an enthusiast of all flowers, loved the holidays, and giving gifts, was a noted collector of pitchers and angels.

On December 11, 1959, she married Herbert Radaker who preceded her in death in November of 2018.

Together, they had one son, Jeffrey, who survives.

Also surviving are a sister Cheryl Fox of Sarasota, FL, and a sister-in-law Shirley Radaker of Palm Desert, CA, and an aunt Brenda Armstrong of Brookville; also surviving are nieces, nephews, great to great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents, parents-in-law, brother Charles Johns, infant sister Lorena Mae, two sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law.

She is already and will be greatly missed.

A unique visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30 PM at the Callensburg Cemetery on Sunday (08-14-22) with the Tolling of Bells and Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM.

She will then be laid to rest with her husband at the cemetery.

To view/send condolences and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com

