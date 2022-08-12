Featured Local Job: Police Officers
Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 07:08 AM
The Emlenton Borough is hiring new and experienced police officers for an expanding, rural police department.
Positions Available:
- Full-Time Chief
- Full-Time Patrolman
- Part-time Patrolman
Seeking applicants with strong community policing skills suited for small-town/rural police work. Competitive wages, benefits, flexible scheduling.
Full-Time Chief: $25-$30/hr + benefits
Full-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr + benefits
Part-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr
Application available online at https://emlentonpaborough.com or call 724-867-8611.
Mail application and resume to:
Emlenton Borough
PO Box 537
Emlenton, PA 16373
Applications due by Aug 29, 2022.
