Fundraiser Organized for Family of Former Franklin Native & Her Husband Killed in Car Crash

ANGOLA, Indiana (EYT) – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for the family of a former Franklin native and her husband who were killed in an August 5th car crash.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, on State Route 120, a mile east of Orland, Indiana.

A Volkswagen occupied by 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright, of Freemont, Indiana, and a former Franklin resident, was hit nearly head-on by a Nissan pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breanna’s husband–43-year-old Lonnie Lee Bright–was driving the Volkswagen; he was airlifted to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, August 10.

The couple’s children–five-year-old Journey Louise Bright and three-month-old Granger Lee Bright–were occupants of the vehicle.

Journey was airlifted to a local hospital where she remains in a coma and in critical condition.

Granger was treated at a local hospital and taken in by loving family members.

The family is asking for help with funeral expenses and medical costs as there will be a long road of recovery that Journey will have to endure.

To donate to the Bright family, please visit gofundme.com.

