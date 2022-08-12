Golden Eagles’ Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Yndiah Bobo as Assistant Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Interim head women’s basketball coach Jermaine Cooper announced on Thursday that Yndiah Bobo, a former Golden Eagle player now in the college coaching ranks, has joined the program as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

Bobo previously spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant at NCAA Division III Rosemont.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming Yndiah back to Clarion, this time in a leadership role,” Cooper said. “As a player, she always exhibited grit, tenacity, and hard work. I believe she’s going to be the perfect fit to bring out those qualities on our team.”

Bobo will return to Clarion, where she enjoyed a three-year career as the team’s starting point guard from 2017-20. A veteran of 59 games and 55 starts over the course of those three years, Bobo regularly ranked near the top of the team and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in minutes played, averaging 32.4 minutes per game in her career.

She averaged 9.5 points and 2.8 assists per game, including career-best marks of 10.7 points and 4.0 assists per game as a sophomore in 2018-19. That year the Golden Eagles opened the season with four straight wins, the first time they had done so since the 2004-05 campaign.

An accomplished high school player at the Shipley School, Bobo was nominated as a McDonald’s All-American in her career. She was a three-time state champion and a one-time Friends League champion, while serving as team captain and earning team MVP honors. She was named First Team All-Philadelphia Mainline and First Team All-Friends League as well.

Bobo graduated from Clarion in 2021 with her bachelor’s degree in Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.