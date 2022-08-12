 

Helen Josephine Beach

Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-y6CtEEqjJrNt0iqsHelen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin passed away on August 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

She was born November 27, 1918, in Greenwood, PA, the daughter of Hiram Edison and Edna Viola (Painter) Irwin.

Jo was married to Chester B. Beach on August 28, 1939.

He preceded her in death in 2002 leaving a void in her heart and life.

She was employed by Franklin Area School District as Cafeteria Manager at 7th Street Elementary School for many years before retiring.

Jo was a woman of great faith.

She enjoyed being a very active in the First Baptist Church and was the oldest and longest standing member of the church.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, painting, drawing, and solving crossword puzzles.

Jo made the staff residents at Oil City Health Care and Rehab Center her second family for the last few years.

They enjoyed her sense of humor and quick wit.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her daughters, Carol DeLong of Oil City and Penny Valeski and her husband, Dr. J. Edward, of Tucson, AZ; her grandchildren, Brett DeLong and his wife, Kay of Oil City, Jennifer Lamm and her husband, Dr. Frank of Billings, Montana, and Jill Valeski of Portland, Oregon; and her 10 great grandchildren, Jessica, Chett, Andrew, Kaylee, Ella, Lydia, Amara, Caleb, Isaak, and Siobhan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jo is preceded in death by her sisters, Lilly May and Hepsibah Eloise; and her son-in-law, Embert DeLong; and her grandson, Andrew C. DeLong.

A funeral service for Jo will be held at First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty Street, Franklin on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 am with Rev. Randy Powell, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.

Jo will be laid to rest next to her husband in Graham Cemetery in Franklin, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jo’s memory to Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center,1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jo’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


