Judith M. Scott

JUDITH M. “Judy” SCOTT, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. and Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening (08-10-2022) at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.

She was born in Chicago, IL. on January 28, 1959, to Ethel Horneman Scott who survives.

Judy had attended Bruin Elementary School, Clarence Brown School in Butler, and learned under direction of the Nuns’ of Greensburg.

Surviving in addition to her mother Ethel, is one brother and wife Michael and Jane Scott of Scottsdale, Pa. Also surviving are cousins Nancy and Willis Scott and Raymond and Maryann Slack, and a host pf valued friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday (08-15-22) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where a

Blessing Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

The Very Reverend “Steve” Conner of a New Jersey Parish will be celebrant.

Interment will follow Tuesday morning at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ford Cliff near Ford City, Pa.

