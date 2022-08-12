Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 11, 2021, a trooper from State Police in Clarion was assigned to conduct a firearms violation investigation in which Harley Mansberger attempted to purchase a Savage Arms 93R17 rifle at the Clarion Walmart located in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Mansberger is a person prohibited from purchasing a firearm.

On November 10, 2021, while completing ATF Form 4473, Mansberger checked the “No” box for question 21(H) relating to being subject to any court orders, restraining him from harassing, stalking, or threatening a child or intimate partner. Mansberger was denied the purchase due to being the subject of an active PFA Order out of Clarion County. The PSP Clarion Trooper was able to verify that Mansberger had an active PFA, the complaint indicates.

On November 11, 2021, Walmart provided the state trooper a copy of the ATF form completed by Mansberger and an image of Mansberger entering the store on November 10, 2021, according to the complaint.

On December 17, 2021, the state trooper received Walmart’s security footage of Mansberger attempting to purchase a firearm, the complaint states.

Interview with Harley Mansberger:

On April 19, 2022, Mansberger was interviewed at his residence. He indicated that he attempted to purchase the rifle to use for hunting. Mansberger stated that he did not know if the PFA was active at the time. Since he did not know, he indicated that he would just try to see if he was denied. Mansberger said as he waited for the PICS check a long time, he figured it was not going to go through, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned at 11:36 a.m. on July 21 on the following charges:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 9 at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding; however, court documents were not updated with the status of the case.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.