Louella Jean Exley Moore, 91, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born May 29, 1931, in Beaver Township, Jean was the daughter of the late Albert and Freeda Exley.

On November 14, 1954, Jean married Doctor Frank B. Moore who preceded her in death on December 9, 2006.

Jean traveled the world extensively with her husband Frank in his career as a Navy Lieutenant.

They spent time in Ireland, Greenland, Egypt, and she spoke fondly of their time one the Riviera and in Japan.

Jean traveled alone across Africa by train to meet up with her husband and enjoyed every minute of it.

She was very private, proud and independent individual who loved animals and had a great sense of humor.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She was the last remaining of her immediate family.

A celebration of life will be held for Jean from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Goliath Hunting Lodge on Sterner Road in Knox.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

