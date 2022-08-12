Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.

She was born on March 3, 1936, in Perry Township.

She was the daughter of Edward and Irene (Goldinger) Fair.

Marie married Drew Koch on June 24, 1955, and he survives.

She worked at Cooks Market for many years as a clerk and at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehab Center as a cook.

Marie was a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy for 67 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Marie loved to bake and was known for her famous cinnamon rolls.

Marie is survived by her husband, Drew Koch of Rimersburg; a son, Colin Koch of Rimersburg; a daughter, Amber Aukerman of Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael Aukerman and his wife Jenna, Nick Aukerman and his wife Lacey, Ashley Aukerman, Brad Koch and his wife Gina and Bethany Agostinelli and her husband Joe, seven great-grandchildren and also a sister; Maybell Smith of Rimersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and a son in law, Michael Aukerman.

Marie’s family will receive friends on Saturday August 13, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1 PM with the Pastor Dale Gallo, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Road, Rimersburg, PA. 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

