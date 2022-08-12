Police: New Bethlehem Man Punches Woman, Tells Her ‘Better hope I don’t get this loaded or you’re first.”

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a woman and threatened her with a gun.

Curtis Mathew Pierce, 41, of New Bethlehem, was arraigned August 4 on the following charges, at Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment–Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint filed at Judge Miller’s office, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department and PSP Clarion were dispatched to 125 Penn Street in New Bethlehem Borough on August 3, 2022, after a 9-1-1 caller reported an active domestic situation at the residence. The caller stated that Curtis Mathew Pierce assaulted his wife, and a firearm was involved.

As police were arriving on scene, the 9-1-1 dispatcher informed them that Pierce exited the house via the back door and fled in an unknown direction. Officers searched the property and could not find him.

After clearing the residence, EMS was called to the scene to treat the victim who had a bloody nose from Pierce allegedly striking her, according to the criminal complaint. She was escorted to the ambulance and was evaluated by medical personnel but refused treatment.

While inside the ambulance, police interviewed the victim who stated that her husband, Curtis Pierce, came home and was complaining about family issues. The victim said Pierce got mad and started yelling. He then allegedly punched the victim in the nose and threw a piece of wood at her before going upstairs to retrieve a .22 caliber rifle. The victim said she grabbed the gun out of Pierce’s hands and told him she called the police. That’s when Pierce exited the residence through the back door, according to the criminal complaint.

Police then interviewed a juvenile witness who stated that he called 9-1-1 after he heard Pierce yelling and talking about shooting himself. The witness told police he did not see Pierce with the gun and did not observe Pierce punching the victim.

When police asked the victim if Pierce threatened her with a gun, she said that he told her: “better hope I don’t get this loaded or you’re first.”

A short time later, Pierce returned to the scene where he was taken into custody at later lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Pierce was released from the jail on Tuesday, August 8, after posting $15,000.00 cash bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on August 16 at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

