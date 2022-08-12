Shippenville Borough Making Improvements to Clarion County Park, Purchasing New Flags for Downtown

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Shippenville Borough Council approved multiple purchases to upgrade Clarion County Park as well as Main Street during its monthly council meeting on Wednesday.

The purchases approved include various improvements for the park such as rubber mulch, picnic tables, a new volleyball net, and new items for the playground.

“For all those of you who are maybe wondering what we’re doing spending your tax money on rubber mulch, this actually is money that came to the municipality through COVID-19, it’s called ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act),” Borough council president Linda Duffee said. “We’re not spending your tax money on rubber mulch, I promise you, but we’ve wanted to do it for a long time. It’s very safe; it’s very clean, and you don’t have kids with splinters or are dirty from it. It’s nice.”

The mulch will initially go around new “spring riders” that will be installed in the coming weeks, but the remaining mulch will replace other areas that are covered with wooden mulch.

Council also approved the purchase of new chains and hooks for the swing sets which would be a more effective way of improving the entire swing set, according to council member Rose Schreckengost.

Improved bleachers were installed last month.

Schreckengost then brought council’s attention to an issue with the concession stand near the baseball and softball fields. The electrical system, specifically the circuit breaker box, is very dated and has caused concern among the concession workers.

“They’re still using (the breaker) and making money in the concession stand, but they’re struggling with it, and we know it’s probably not safe for what they’re doing in there,” Schreckengost explained.

Other council members agreed, and a discussion began on whether replacing the entire system or just the breaker would be more effective. Regardless, all council members agreed the situation needed attention.

“They have done so much work back there on that field,” Schreckengost said. “It really looks good, so if we could help them with the concession stands, it would be a good place to make an investment.”

“They’re actually doing quite a lot in that little room,” council member Mike Petronzio echoed.

In other business, council announced the purchase of American Flag banners that will be hung along Main Street, replacing the worn-down flags.

“The American flags we usually put up around town were in horrible shape,” Schreckengost explained. “We felt that it was not very honorable to put a flag up that’s not pristine, so we didn’t put them up this year.”

The new flags will be made by Clark Vinyl Graphics, and they will also be able to be switched out for Christmas-themed banners.

“We’re doing something that resembles an American Flag, but it can be attached on the bottom as well and can’t wrap around the pole,” Schreckengost said. “He’s also going to make us a set for the holidays because our Christmas decorations are really not usable.”

