AICDAC to Hold Narcan Drive-Thru on August 16 in Strattanville

Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

NarcanCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a Narcan distribution on August 16 in Strattanville.

The drive-thru distribution will be on Tuesday, August 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Strattanville Fire Department located at 441 Washington Street, Strattanville, Pa.

There is no cost to receive the Narcan.

Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.

For more information, visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
