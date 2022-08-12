State Police Calls: Police Investigating Shots Fired in Jefferson County

CLARION/FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Shots Fired in Warsaw Township

DuBois-based State Police was contacted around 6:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, about possible shots fired in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police arrived at the scene along Egypt Road and spoke with people involved and witnesses.

Charges are pending further investigation.

The arrestees are listed as 28-year-old Jesse Reitz and 35-year-old Alexander Ross, both of Brockway.

The victims are listed as a 27-year-old Brockway man and a 33-year-old Rimersburg man.

Underage Drinking

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of underage drinking around 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Police say the incident occurred near Waterson Road in Clarion Township as a known 20-year-old Strattanville man was running through the woods while highly inebriated, causing multiple agencies including PSP, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS to search for him.

The known male admitted to alcohol consumption, and a preliminary breath test was administered, showing a positive presence of alcohol.

He was cited with a non-traffic citation for underage drinking through Magisterial District Court Duane L. Quinn’s office.

DUI in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Jeep in the Dollar General parking lot located on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

Police say the operator, a known 37-year-old Marienville woman, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently taken into custody.

State police released the above reports on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

