The First Countywide Reassessment Since 1975 Is Underway in Clarion County. Here’s What You Need to Know.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Who are those men and women in bright yellow vests and what are they doing on my property?

The answer?

They’re data collectors for the first county-wide property assessment in Clarion County since 1975.

Updates regarding the property reassessment project were shared during Thursday’s Clarion County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sarah Garner, the Project Manager for Vision Government Solutions, Inc., the company contracted to do the reassessment, discussed progress and other matters related to the reassessment process.

Data collectors, who are tasked with the physical measurement and inspection of the property, have almost completed residential collection within Clarion Borough.

They will expand into Clarion Township in the coming weeks with “a few hundred (houses) left in the borough yet to go,” said Garner.

When doing physical inspections of a property, Data Collectors will announce themselves at the residence and display an official county identification. Reassessment brochures will be left on the door of the property, “that way they (property owners) know we have been to the property, even if they weren’t home at the time we were there.” stated Garner.

Collectors wear bright yellow vests and their vehicles will have a placard reading “Vision Reassessment.” It was noted several times in the meeting that Data Collectors are only doing the physical inspection and are not valuing the property.

Valuations will be done later by state-licensed Certified Pennsylvania Evaluators (CPE), which is required by Pennsylvania state law, and won’t start until 2023.

Properties will be valued as of January 1, 2024. The new countywide tax base will be used to levy real property taxes for 2025.

Previously, the commissioners said real estate taxes are calculated for each property annually, based on the Fair Market Value at a given point in time, referred to as the base year. This base‐year value is used for assessments until a new base year is established by a countywide reassessment. The current base year for Clarion County assessments is 1975, as this is when the last countywide reassessment was completed.

“Over time, property values become inconsistent, unjust, and just too old to reflect current trends and changes in the value of the real estate. Property values throughout a county appreciate at different rates; market changes create a lack of uniformity, resulting in owners paying more or less than their true proportionate share of the tax burden. The primary object of a reassessment is to establish fair and equitable assessments,” explained the commissioners.

Several counties in Pennsylvania are currently undergoing reassessments as a result of formal court orders to do so.

The Clarion County Commissioners have elected to undertake this project proactively claiming: “It’s the right thing to do. The values and tax burden are not shared equally among the residents within the county. Should a lawsuit occur, the county would lose.”

According to the commissioners, the legal process would generate significant legal fees for the county. In addition, the procedures and timeline would be dictated by a court that may or may not fully understand the processes.

There are currently four Data Collectors on the project with three more starting next week.

“I would like to point out that even as we move into the township, we will still be visiting some properties in the borough for spot checks and quality control,” added Garner.

The project is only in its infancy as Garner noted that 626 residences have been collected out of an approximate total of 18,000.

A property assessment website resource is also in the process of being created.

“We anticipate having the website to you by Monday for your (Board of Commissioners) review so that we can have that live for the county as an additional resource for property owners as well,” added Garner.

Garner went on to explain what the website will offer.

“As we’re out and collecting these properties, what the property owners can then expect is that we will send back data mailers once the information is entered so that they can see what was collected on the property long in advance of the future steps occurring, and let us know if something is wrong at that point as well,” said Garner.

“So, it won’t have values or anything of that nature on there, but it will say what we measured your house at, the sketch, how many bedrooms, how many bathrooms – whatever the information recorded on the property was, and allow the property owners to provide feedback to us early on.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan responded that it would be “a good thing for people to do is get on and see if the information is correct instead of waiting until this stuff is all done.”

The software and website will be deployed sometime between September and early October.

More information on the Clarion County Property Reassessment Project can be found here.

