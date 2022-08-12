 

UPDATE: Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

water-g20627b02d_1920 (1)RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

At 11:21 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, Rimersburg received notification from lab results and DEP that the boil water advisory has been lifted for our water customers.

Residents no longer need to boil water and may proceed as normal.

Samples collected in the distribution system on Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11, 2022, were analyzed by a certified laboratory and were negative for contaminants. This information is also available on Rimersburg Borough website at here.

Please share this information with all other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.


