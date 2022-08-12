State Police Respond to Two Work Zone Crashes on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to two crashes that happened on Wednesday in a work-zone area on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the first crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, as a 2014 Kenworth T680 tractor-trailer operated by Michael L. Evans Jr., of Kodak, Tennessee, was stopped in the backlog of a construction zone on Interstate 80, near mile marker 69.4, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2019 Volvo VNL operated by 56-year-old Andray D. Edwards, of Wilkes Barre, approached Evans’ vehicle from behind, slowing for the flow of traffic, and it was struck by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 47-year-old Chad L. Milton Sr., of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was unable to stop.

Edwards’ vehicle was then pushed forward by Milton’s vehicle and struck Evan’s vehicle.

Milton suffered suspected minor injuries and had to be extracted through mechanical means. He was transported to DuBois Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS, police say.

Edwards also suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS, according to police.

Evans was not injured.

All three drivers were using a seat belts.

According to police, Milton was cited for following too closely.

Another crash occurred around 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, as traffic was slowed due to approaching the above-described accident scene in which traffic was being condensed to a single lane.

Police say a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia rolled backward and struck a 2012 Kia Sorento, resulting in minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The operators’ names were not released.

