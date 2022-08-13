The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Sunday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

