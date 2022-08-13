Charles Burton Kaltenbaugh, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Charles was born in Millcreek Twp on November 25, 1925, to the late Albert J. and Lois G (Andrews) Kaltenbaugh.

He was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and went on to earn his Bachelors of Science Degree from Houghton College.

Charles proudly served his Country in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.

On June 29, 1950, he married the love of his life, Joan (Walker) Kaltenbaugh, she preceded him in death on August 21, 2021

Charles was the owner of Walker Sales and Services in Sandy Lake.

He worked alongside his brother for many years at the shop until his retirement.

He loved spending time outdoors and hunting any chance he could.

He enjoyed farming and gardening and feeding the birds.

He also was a talented woodworker making many unique pieces.

Most of all he enjoyed traveling with his late wife to many destinations.

He also attended Oak Grove Church.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his children, Maxine Clendenning and husband John, Jay Kaltenbaugh and wife Beth, Kevin Kaltenbaugh and wife Robin; grandchildren, Jeremy (Dawn) Clendenning, and Brett Clendenning; and great-grandchildren Miriam, Josiah, and Rosemary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joan W. Kaltenbaugh; and his brothers, Robert, John, and C. Dale Kaltenbaugh.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., SANDY LAKE, 3236 S. Main Street, where family and friends are welcome from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at the Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove Road, Mercer, on Thursday, August 17, 2022 at 11 AM with Rev. Randy Ritchey officiating, an hour of visitation will take place before the service.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery where full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Charles’ name to the Evangelical Faith Missions, 960 Wildes Road, Fallon, NV 89406

To send online condolences and tributes please go to wwww.roseandblackfh.com

