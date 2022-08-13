Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Corn Muffins

You will definitely enjoy these light, pleasantly sweet muffins!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar



3/4 cup cornmeal1 tablespoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt2 large eggs, room temperature1/2 cup shortening1 cup 2% milk, divided

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Add eggs, shortening, and 1/2 cup milk; beat for 1 minute. Add remaining milk; beat just until blended. Fill 12 paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the muffin comes out clean, 25-30 minutes.

