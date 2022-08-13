Franklin Native Looking to Catch Big Break as Actor

FORT MYERS, Fl. (EYT) – A Franklin native is trying to break into the film industry after moving over 1,200 miles across the country to pursue a career in acting.

(Photo above: Kris Roberts pictured on the far left.)

Kris D. Roberts, formerly of Franklin, recently spoke with exploreVenango.com to share his journey to Fort Myers, Florida, to pursue a career in acting.

A car detailer by trade for most of his adult life, Roberts said he ran out of career options in the automotive business in the area about a year ago, motivating him to make a change.

“I decided that (in Florida), there are a lot of airplanes and boats, and this and that, to work on,” he said. “So, I figured there would be more opportunity down here and I have, in fact, doubled my salary.”

“I also knew that if there was any hope in the film industry, I would have to come to a place where I would be able to have more access or more exposure.”

It’s safe to say Roberts neither “quit his day job” nor did he put his all of his eggs in one basket. Instead, he kept his job and has now been involved in nearly a dozen films, including:

– Secret Society 2: Never Enough (2022);

– Mexican Connection (2022);

– The Junior Squad Returns (2023);

– and Obsession (2023).

Generally, Roberts says he has drawn the most interest in roles for villains, or tough guys, but he’s prepared for nearly anything.

“There’s a lot more that goes into the nuts and bolts of the craft as far as there’s a way that you go about establishing an understanding, not only of your character but of the characters you are working with on the scene as well,” Roberts explained. “There is actually a lot of footwork in building a character, becoming the character, and all the preface work of research, if you will. It’s certainly a refining process.”

Despite his personal success in both the acting field and his regular trade as a car detailer, Roberts has already had his fair share of tough luck when it comes to getting heavily sought-out gigs. Yet, he refuses to get discouraged and remains focused.

“The toughest part about the whole thing that I’ve been experiencing recently is that you’re going to be told no a lot,” he said. “I’ve been told more times than not by a casting director that they’re going to go another direction. That’s a nice way of them saying, ‘thanks, but we don’t need you.’”

“But again, you’re up against a pool of hundreds of thousands of people.”

Roberts admitted he doesn’t have much experience in the movie industry prior to moving to Florida, but in 2019, he tried out as an extra through a casting agency in Pittsburgh for an upcoming Jason Momoa film.

Although he was just an extra, the opportunity gave him a good taste of the industry and made him hungry for more.

Roberts also draws inspiration from a job he had in 2005 when he was hired as a civilian contractor by the U.S. Military.

“I did a job for the military that was what they call a ‘role-playing job,’” he said. “As far as TV and movie, I didn’t have any experience, but at the same time, I portrayed a terrorist extremist for military training purposes in Louisiana.”

“(The job) was kind of redemption because I tried to go active-duty when I was in my early 20s, but I got disqualified because of my eyesight. So, later on in life, to have been able to have the opportunity to go work with the military was phenomenal for me because, like I said, I missed that opportunity at a young age to serve.”

Ideally, Roberts would like to end up in a “Die Hard-Bruce Willis-type” movie. For now, however, he’s going to soak up as much as he can, take what comes to him, and to just have fun with it.

“I was cast for a fight scene, so I showed up and I had on really expensive clothes because this is a Hollywood guy,” Roberts chuckled. “I wanted to make a good impression. Well, when I get there, I come to find out that I’m going to get bloody, due to the special effects. Long story short, I spent the afternoon on set in my boxer shorts.”

To keep up with Roberts and his upcoming projects, visit his IMDb page.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.