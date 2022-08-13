 

Mona M. (Larimer) Snyder

Saturday, August 13, 2022 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JS6r9GrBYJpGmMona M. (Larimer) Snyder, passed away from cancer on July 3, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Naples, FL.

Mona was born on November 25, 1955, to Harold and Dana (Hoovler) Larimer of Sigel, PA.

In 1973, Mona graduated from the Brookville Area High School where she earned the distinction of Class Salutatorian.

She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Mona served 20 years in the Critical Care Units of various hospitals as both a Registered Nurse and Critical Care Instructor.

It was at IUP that Mona met David Snyder of Oakmont, PA, and the two married on June 10, 1978, at the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel, PA.

Mona was an extremely charismatic and multitalented individual who seemingly exceled at everything she pursued.

She was an excellent gourmet chef, a talented seamstress, and enjoyed playing tennis.

With these and many other interests and talents, still, her lifelong focus was on “family” as she always placed the needs of others ahead of her own.

Mona is survived by husband David and two children; son Brian (Meghan) Snyder of San Francisco, CA, and daughter Lauren (Matt) Corva of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by her mother Dana Larimer of Sigel, PA, and two brothers Stanley (Pamela) Larimer of Christiansburg, VA, and Gary Larimer of Sigel, PA.

It is anticipated that Mona’s ashes will eventually be interned in a family plot within the Mount Tabor Cemetery in Sigel, PA.

Mona will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.


