Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville, was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness.

Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Dick was born February 28, 1934, in President, Pennsylvania, he was son of the late Clarence and Leota Edinger Burk.

Dick graduated from Emlenton High School, 70 years ago.

Dick then married Gloria Hale on January 6, 1956, she survives. They couple celebrated 66 and a half years of marriage.

After graduation Dick was drafted into the United States Army on his wife Gloria’s 19th birthday.

He proudly served his country from 1956 to 1958.

Dick was the crew chief on the aircraft that preceded President Dwight Eisenhower’s brother’s plane during a good will tour to Central America.

Prior to leaving for the service and after returning, Dick was employed at Hickman Lumber in Emlenton.

He later worked for Johns Manville Plastics in Franklin before opening his furniture business, Burk’s Furniture in Clintonville in 1969.

Gloria and Dick owned and operated the Burk’s Furniture until 2019, after having 50 great years in business.

Dick’s love for the Lord was evident in his life.

At nine years old at Vacation Bible School, he accepted Christ into his life and has been a faithful servant since.

Dick was an original member of Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton.

His hands have been on every inch of that building; he always helped where ever he was needed.

Prior to attending Chapel on the Hill, Dick was a member of Rankin Chapel Methodist Church for 27 years.

Dick was a member of The Gideons International since 1980 and was a state officer at one time.

Dick was a member of the Men with Vision Group.

The group did service projects locally and often traveled to the Kentucky Mountain Bible College to build items that where needed.

Dick loved his wood shop at his home and made a variety of items that he sold at local craft and vendor shows.

He was always up for ride in the car to get some ice cream or coffee with his friends and looked forward to catching up with them.

Loved ones to cherish Dick’s memory are his wife, Gloria, of Clintonville; his daughter, Denise Sloan and her husband, Jim, of DuBois; and their children, Brooke (Dylan), Kriner, and Zach Sloan; his son, Col. Duane Burk and his wife, Heather of Houston, Texas; and their son, Hunter Burk. Also surviving are his two great grandchildren: Bailey Rose Kriner and Mac Gianni Kriner. Dick’s two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Snyder and Jean McBride, also survive along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brother, William Burk, and his two sisters, Mary Scott and Evelyn Stotler Rea.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 2:00 pm till 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday August 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton PA 16373.

An hour of visitation prior to the funeral service (10:00 a.m. till 11:00 am) at the church will take place as well.

Pastor Chris Clark and Pastor Tim Farkus will be officiating.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be sent to Chapel on the Hill (PO Box 517 Emlenton, PA 16373) or to Gideons International Bible Fund (PO Box 981 Oil City, PA 16301).

