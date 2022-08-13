Skip into Franklin for the Annual Rock in River Fest

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Stones will be dancing across the water next weekend as the 22nd annual Rock in River Fest and the PA Stone Skipping Championship return to Riverfront Park to offer one of Franklin’s most unique event experiences.

There will be entertainment on both Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20!

“One of the great things about this festival is the family feeling of brotherhood amongst the professional skippers who come here,” said Ronnie Beith, Franklin Events and Marketing Coordinator. “It is like a family reunion every year.”

Enjoy downtown shopping, fine food, and a play at The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday.

Then, the PA Stone Skipping Championship runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, in the park at the confluence of French Creek and the Allegheny River.

For those looking to compete, registration opens at 10:00 a.m.

The Youth division for ages 12 and younger will run from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The Amateur division for ages 13 and older will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The Professional division, including those who qualified during the Amateur competition with 30 skips, will get underway at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given out immediately following each division.

Among those expected to compete in the professional category are the Guinness World Record Holder Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner and 2021 PA Champion Dave Ohmer. Competitors in all divisions must supply their own rocks and are recommended to bring at least six for the competition itself.

While the day is centered around kerplunking, the festival offers other activities for spectators and fans. The family-friendly variety show–Mr. Joe Show–will take place at 12:15 p.m. Also, there will be the annual rock decorating tent, kids’ crafts and games, food, and kayak demonstrations.

Parking along Ninth Street, where the park is located, is limited. Attendees are encouraged to use nearby lots on Elk and Buffalo Streets.

Along with the shops and restaurants in downtown Franklin, there will be a variety of activities throughout the weekend.

Friday’s schedule includes:

– Yak ‘n Java at 8:30 a.m.;

– Hunter Cook in concert at Benjamin’s Patio from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

– Ruby in concert at Bella’s patio from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

– and the play “Black Coffee” at the Barrow-Civic Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

– Farmer’s Market from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. around the 12th Street island;

– the play “Black Coffee” at the Barrow-Civic Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m.;

– and live music at FoxTales and Trails to Ales II in the evening.

Find out more about events in Franklin, Pennsylvania by going online to www.franklinpa.gov/events or on Facebook at FranklinPAEvents.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.