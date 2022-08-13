 

PSP Continue Search for Men Who Used Distraction Technique to Lure Victim Out of Vehicle, Steal $1,000

Saturday, August 13, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-98mkFTe9WD8AbT (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are continuing their search for the men who used a distraction technique to lure a victim out of his vehicle and steal $1,000.00 in the Clarion Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to PA Crime Watch, the pictured male suspect approached the victim around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, and distracted him by claiming the victim had a tack in his tire and got him to leave his vehicle to look at the tire.

While the victim was distracted, the second male entered the victim’s vehicle and stole his wallet.

The suspects then went to an ATM and withdrew $1,000 from the victim’s account, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

