West Forest Students Explore Tionesta Attractions

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest’s second and seventh grade classes recently had an opportunity to tour several of Tionesta’s attractions.

They visited the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse, Tionesta Historic Museum, and the Tionesta courthouse.

Most of the students have walked around the lighthouse before, but had never been inside it.

Judge Daniel Miller and the courthouse staff explained the way a hearing might occur and showed the students all the different departments available to the public.



The historical staff showed the students what Tionesta was like many years ago and how it became their home.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.