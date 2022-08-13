 

West Forest Students Explore Tionesta Attractions

Saturday, August 13, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Aug 12 10-26-14TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest’s second and seventh grade classes recently had an opportunity to tour several of Tionesta’s attractions.

They visited the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse, Tionesta Historic Museum, and the Tionesta courthouse.

Most of the students have walked around the lighthouse before, but had never been inside it.

Screenshot at Aug 12 10-30-04

lighthouse may 2022

Judge Daniel Miller and the courthouse staff explained the way a hearing might occur and showed the students all the different departments available to the public.

court house may 2022

The historical staff showed the students what Tionesta was like many years ago and how it became their home.

historical society may 2022

Screenshot at Aug 12 10-29-19


