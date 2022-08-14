The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.