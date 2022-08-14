 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Beef Sandwiches

Sunday, August 14, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These robust sandwiches have a little zip!

Ingredients

1 jar (11-1/2 ounces) pepperoncini
1 boneless beef chuck roast (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)

1/4 cup water
1-3/4 teaspoons dried basil
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 large onion, sliced and quartered
12 hard rolls, split

Directions

-Drain the pepperoncini, reserving liquid. Remove and discard stems of peppers; set peppers aside. Cut roast into large chunks; place a third of the meat in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Add water.

-In a small bowl, combine the seasonings; sprinkle half over the beef. Layer with half the remaining meat, then the onion and pepperoncini. Pour pepperoncini liquid over the top. Add remaining meat to slow cooker; sprinkle with remaining seasonings.

-Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 8-9 hours. Shred beef with 2 forks. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef and peppers on rolls.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


