Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Beef Sandwiches

These robust sandwiches have a little zip!

Ingredients

1 jar (11-1/2 ounces) pepperoncini

1 boneless beef chuck roast (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)



1/4 cup water1-3/4 teaspoons dried basil1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano1-1/4 teaspoons salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 large onion, sliced and quartered12 hard rolls, split

Directions

-Drain the pepperoncini, reserving liquid. Remove and discard stems of peppers; set peppers aside. Cut roast into large chunks; place a third of the meat in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Add water.

-In a small bowl, combine the seasonings; sprinkle half over the beef. Layer with half the remaining meat, then the onion and pepperoncini. Pour pepperoncini liquid over the top. Add remaining meat to slow cooker; sprinkle with remaining seasonings.

-Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 8-9 hours. Shred beef with 2 forks. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef and peppers on rolls.

