Elaine B. Chadwell, 69, of Rimersburg, formerly of Bruin, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on November 16, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn Johns Thompson.

Elaine was a 1970 graduate of Karns City High School in Fairview Township, and she later married Jack Chadwell, Jr.

She was Mormon by faith.

Elaine enjoyed crocheting, music, and most importantly, she loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her husband; Jack Chadwell, Jr., her daughter; Jamie Billotte of Butler, her 2 sons; Jack and Eric Chadwell of Rimersburg, as well as the other children she took in as her own.

She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jim Slaugenhoupt, and her brother, Garry Slaugenhoupt.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17th, from 2:00-4:00 PM, and 6:00-8:00 PM, with an 8:00 PM funeral service to follow at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.).

Burial will take place on Thursday, August 18th, at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

