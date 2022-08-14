Home Damaged by Structure Fire in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarion Borough on Saturday morning.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched to 32 Shady Avenue around 10:22 a.m. after Clarion County 9-1-1 received a report of a structure fire.

The home sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 12:40 p.m.

Specific details on the fire have not yet been released .

