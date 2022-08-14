 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Home Damaged by Structure Fire in Clarion

Sunday, August 14, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_4506CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarion Borough on Saturday morning.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched to 32 Shady Avenue around 10:22 a.m. after Clarion County 9-1-1 received a report of a structure fire.

The home sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 12:40 p.m.

Specific details on the fire have not yet been released .


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.