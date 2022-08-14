 

Area Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

Sunday, August 14, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the Borough of Brookville.

According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Alison Marie Bullers, of Sigel, on August 11, 2022.

Task Force Officers from the Office of Attorney General and the Brookville Police Department met with a confidential informant (C.I.) in a pre-determined location on August 6, 2021, for the purpose of purchasing one gram of methamphetamine for $100.00 from Alison Bullers, according to a criminal complaint filed on August 11, 2022.

The C.I. and Bullers met on East Main Street in Brookville, Jefferson County, and the drug purchase was made in exchange for pre-recorded funds, the complaint states.

Lab results indicated the purchased methamphetamine contained 00.72 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the complaint.

Bullers was arraigned at 5:25 p.m. on August 11, 2022, in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3
– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

She is currently free on $30,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.


