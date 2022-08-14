Area Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the Borough of Brookville.

According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Alison Marie Bullers, of Sigel, on August 11, 2022.

Task Force Officers from the Office of Attorney General and the Brookville Police Department met with a confidential informant (C.I.) in a pre-determined location on August 6, 2021, for the purpose of purchasing one gram of methamphetamine for $100.00 from Alison Bullers, according to a criminal complaint filed on August 11, 2022.

The C.I. and Bullers met on East Main Street in Brookville, Jefferson County, and the drug purchase was made in exchange for pre-recorded funds, the complaint states.

Lab results indicated the purchased methamphetamine contained 00.72 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the complaint.

Bullers was arraigned at 5:25 p.m. on August 11, 2022, in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

She is currently free on $30,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.