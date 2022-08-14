Pa. Department of Education: Today’s Educators Play Critical Role in the Commonwealth’s Future Workforce

DUNCANNON, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Executive Deputy Secretary on Friday visited Susquenita High School to thank educators for their dedication and commitment to students across the Commonwealth.

“We are inspired by educators across Pennsylvania every day. We recognize that things are not always easy, but we appreciate the work you put in daily for your students and their families,” said Carrera. “Education is an invaluable resource, and I know first-hand how challenging and rewarding the profession can be, and we are so proud of each and every one of you for your commitment and dedication.”

The Wolf Administration recently unveiled the Pennsylvania Educator Workforce Strategy, PDE’s strategic plan to recruit and retain more educators across the commonwealth.

Over the past decade there has been a significant decline in the number of new educators entering the field. Not only are teacher retention rates declining, a decade ago roughly 20,000 new teachers entered the Pennsylvania workforce each year, while last year only 6,000 new teachers entered the workforce. But schools like Susquenita School District are showing their appreciation for new educators.

“We are excited to welcome our new educational professionals to the Susquenita School District community,” said Dr. Jon Fox, superintendent. “Our new team members will be entering one of the most impactful professions. Please join me in thanking our educational professionals, both new and returning, for their service to our communities, commonwealth, and nation. Go, Blackhawks.”

Pennsylvania’s educator workforce represents a critical sector of the commonwealth’s economy and helps prepare young learners to participate in and lead our communities, governments, businesses, and families in the future. The Pennsylvania Educator Workforce Strategy builds on the Wolf Administrations efforts and successes over the past eight years to ensure that learners of all ages have access to a world-class education system.

Since 2015, the Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion. In his most recent budget, Governor Tom Wolf solidified his commitment to education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion investment increase. This budget prioritizes resources for Pennsylvanians and helps provide students with the resources they need to be successful.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website.

