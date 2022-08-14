 

Patrick D. Gifford

Sunday, August 14, 2022 @ 10:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Patrick D. Gifford, age 74, of Apopka FL, formerly of Fern, passed away at his sister’s residence on August 12, 2022.

He was born in Oil City on November 12, 1947 to the John and Martha (Shreffler) Gifford.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


