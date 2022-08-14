All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Gerald Dunkle
Gerald Dunkle served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Gerald W. Dunkle
Born: November 9, 1937
Died: October 22, 2021
Hometown: North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Gerald was proud to be a veteran of the United States of America and to be an American.
He served active duty in the United States Army for four years and another 27 years in reserves totaling 31 years of service obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, the Masonic Lodge, the Coudersport Consistory, and the American Legion.
He was laid to rest at the Greenwood Church Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
