SPONSORED: Clarion Center for the Arts Offering Acting Classes to High School Students
CLARION, Pa. – Since its foundation in 2013, Clarion Center for the Arts has been offering acting classes to high school students. This school year is no exception!
Starting September 12th, Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. will be the time for aspiring actors to engage in high-level training that will include:
● Monologues;
● Scene studies;
● Character development
This training is designed to help students prepare for auditions and bring characters to life on stage in a way that helps them land the roles they seek in their schools’ plays and musicals. Students will discover what directors are really looking for in an audition and how to connect with the audience when they’re on stage.
“Studying the art of acting carries way more benefits than just getting the part you want in your next play,” says BreAnna Liberto, the Founder and Director of the Clarion Center for the Arts.
“Theatre and acting is an incredible way to help students develop public speaking skills and charisma. And, learning how to understand and embody a character also teaches students how to empathize with people who aren’t like them.”
Showcases will be hosted three times throughout the year for students to perform what they’re working on in class. The first performance, School’s In Session, will explore school-related characters through scenes and monologues.
The class is open to students in 9th through 12th grade. Students in 7th and 8th grade are welcome to join the class as long as they’re also enrolled in Clarion Center for the Arts’ Junior Musical class. Interested high schoolers can get started in the class with a Two-Week Intro for $29.99. Included with the Intro is a black CCA t-shirt to fit the class dress code!
The first Two-Week Intro for the season is being held on September 12th and September 19th, but a Two-Week Intro can be scheduled on other dates, as well.
Parents can learn more and register for the Two-Week Intro at the link below.
Here’s what theatre families at Clarion Center for the Arts have to say:
“Theater has taught my shy, reserved kids how to be self-confident, try new things, how to work together with others, memorization, social interaction skills, and mostly… how to make new and lasting friendships! I can’t imagine what life would be like for my kids without theater!” – Charlene K.
“My son is not overly athletic. He used to play sports, but kids picked on him because he wasn’t the best. He excels at theatre and has become more confident in other activities since joining CCA. He started playing baseball again and has improved significantly. He encourages his teammates and doesn’t beat himself up for not playing perfectly.” – Karena M.
“My daughter found this theatre group and fell in love!! It lets her be herself and explore her dramatic side. She has made new friends outside of school and is just in love with the stage!” – Mandi M.
You don’t have to do it today, but if you wait any longer to get started the class could fill up before your kiddo has a chance to try it out. So if you don’t want to risk that, then go ahead and get started at the link below:
Discover the magic of acting this school year!
