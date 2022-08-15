The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

