A Night to Honor Coach Jim Williamson Set for August 26

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Central Clarion Football along with Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area School Districts are inviting all former student athletes who were blessed to be coached by Coach Jim Williamson to honor and celebrate his memory.

The event will take place at the Central Clarion Football season opener on Friday, August 26, at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex.

Coach Williamson spent many years coaching multiple sports at Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area School Districts. He was the Assistant Varsity Football Coach at Clarion-Limestone from 1973 to 1979, 1993 to 2001, and 2003 to 2007, and Varsity Head Coach from 1980 to 1986.

He was the Junior High Head Football Coach at Clarion Area from 1987 to 1989 and Varsity Assistant Coach from 1990 to 1992.

Along with teaching 35 years at Clarion-Limestone and coaching football at Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area, Coach Williamson also spent many years coaching Varsity Boys Track & Field, Varsity Girls Basketball, Junior High Boys Basketball at C-L; Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant at Clarion Area; Varsity Football Assistant at Slippery Rock; Varsity Football Assistant and Varsity Girls Basketball at Kane; and Track and Field at Clarion University.

All former athletes are asked to come on the track prior to the pregame coin toss at 6:50 p.m. for a moment of silence together to honor Coach Williamson’s memory.

