BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Riverview Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

According to Butler-based State Police, Ronald E. Stockdill, 50, of Sligo, was traveling south on North Riverview Drive when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Colorado.

Stockdill’s vehicle crossed the center line and then entered the northbound lane where it struck the front end of a northbound 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Holly L. Tweed, 37, of Butler.

Tweed and two passengers in her vehicle – Lindsay R. Scott, 24, of Bruin, and Jason R. Redenbach, 39, of Butler – were pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Bryan K. Myers.

None of the occupants in Tweed’s vehicle were wearing a seat belt.

Stockdill was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of serious injuries.

Police did not indicate whether Stockdill was wearing a seat belt.

Parker Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, and Emlenton Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

